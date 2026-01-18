Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

World leaders head to Davos as Trump upends global order

Jan 18, 2026, 5:27pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Government leaders and top executives will descend on the Swiss Alps starting Monday for the annual World Economic Forum, the bastion of globalization under strain amid a tumultuous geopolitical landscape.

Davos’ theme this year, “A Spirit of Dialogue,” feels like “a heroic stretch,” The Guardian wrote, given US President Donald Trump’s reordering of global trade, expansionist agenda, and hostility toward allies.

Trump will remain the center of gravity this week as he leads a massive US delegation to Davos. But while the WEF no longer shapes the global agenda — the “Davos consensus” is often wrong, Semafor’s Liz Hoffman notes — the event remains influential by giving powerful people a place to schmooze and strike deals, a former devotee wrote.

J.D. Capelouto
AD