Exclusive / Trump administration is ‘coming in force’ to Davos

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Energy Secretary Chris Wright will join President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, later this month.

Jamieson Greer, head of US trade policy; Steve Witkoff, special envoy to the Middle East; AI and crypto czar David Sacks; Michael Kratsios, head of the White House’s science and technology policy; and Mehmet Oz, head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, are also part of the planned delegation, an official familiar with the planning told Semafor.

“The administration is coming in force,” said Dave Ackerman, who is organizing the USA House in Davos, which for the first time is being recognized by the US State Department as the country’s official headquarters on the Promenade.