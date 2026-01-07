Exclusive / Trump administration is ‘coming in force’ to Davos

The Scoop
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Energy Secretary Chris Wright will join President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, later this month.
Jamieson Greer, head of US trade policy; Steve Witkoff, special envoy to the Middle East; AI and crypto czar David Sacks; Michael Kratsios, head of the White House’s science and technology policy; and Mehmet Oz, head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, are also part of the planned delegation, an official familiar with the planning told Semafor.
“The administration is coming in force,” said Dave Ackerman, who is organizing the USA House in Davos, which for the first time is being recognized by the US State Department as the country’s official headquarters on the Promenade.
Know More
Trump will be making his third in-person appearance in Davos, the high temple of a global, multilateral order he has upended in the first year of his second term. At his first appearance in 2018, he delivered a surprisingly open-armed message, declaring “America First does not mean America alone.” He arrived defiant in 2020 as his impeachment trial was getting underway in Washington, and touted the US’ strong economy and stock market.
Trump said Wednesday that he would talk at Davos about his administration’s efforts to tackle high prices. Affordability has become a political problem for the White House and congressional Republicans running in midterm elections later this year.