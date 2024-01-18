Milei warns ‘the West is in danger’ in fiery Davos speech

Argentine President Javier Milei caught the world’s attention at the Davos’ World Economic Forum after delivering a fiery speech in which he warned of the perils of socialism and outlined plans to pull his country out of economic gloom.

“I am here today to tell you the West is in danger,” Milei — a self-described anarcho-capitalist — warned, saying that countries were threatened by an agenda that “inexorably leads to socialism, and therefore poverty,” and that environmentalism, abortion, “radical feminism,” and “social justice” could undo the progress capitalism and liberalism have made since the start of the 20th century.

While many around the globe are optimistic that Milei’s ”shock therapy" can pull Argentina out of record-shattering inflation, domestic opponents warn that his policies are starting to unravel the country’s democratic values.