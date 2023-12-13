Argentina’s ‘shock therapy’ cuts peso in half

Argentina devalued the peso by 50% on Tuesday to about 800 to $1, the first “shock therapy” measure ordered by newly inaugurated President Javier Milei as he works to relieve the country’s economic crisis.

Inflation is expected to increase and the economic situation will worsen in the coming months, Economic Minister Luis Caputo acknowledged in a televised address, but the plan is crucial so that agribusiness and industrial sectors truly have “the appropriate incentives to increase production,” he said. To offset some of the costs for the more than 40% of Argentines living in poverty, Caputo said the value of the government-provided food card would rise by 50 per cent and child benefits would double.

The International Monetary Fund welcomed the changes, saying that the measures would “help stabilize the economy.”