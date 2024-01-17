Investors split over China risks as Beijing seeks to woo Davos

China is pitching itself as “open for business” at the World Economic Forum in Davos – but not everyone is biting.

While some Western investors have slowed their deals in China in the face of political hostility, others are more bullish: Citigroup is bidding on China with plans to open an investment bank there by the end of 2024, while UBS is planning on expanding its asset management business in the region.

However, Jamie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan Chase, said in a CNBC interview at Davos that China’s risk-reward profile has “changed dramatically” owing to geopolitical tensions, and that investors should be “a little worried” about expanding into China.