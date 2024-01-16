China goes all in at Davos

China has taken over Davos in an attempt to convince investors it’s open for business after years of COVID-19 lockdowns.

“Choosing investment in the Chinese market is not a risk, but opportunity,” Chinese Premier Li Qiang said during his keynote address at the annual conference in the Swiss Alps, adding that the country’s economy has grown by more than Beijing’s prediction of 5% in 2023.

Some commentators are calling Li’s sizable Chinese delegation at the World Economic Forum meeting a “pseudo-state visit,” aiming to strike deals with both Swiss and global officials at the ski resort. While China’s economy has shown some signs of recovery, investors remain skeptical of its increasingly authoritarian policies and previous zero-COVID regulations, which were lifted following widespread protests in late 2022.