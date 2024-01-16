Will conflict in the Red Sea lead to wider economic turmoil?

Rising tensions in the Red Sea caused a number of large oil companies to avoid passing their tankers through the corridor, raising prices and increasing the risk of larger economic ramifications from the Israel-Hamas war.

Continued attacks from the Yemen-based Houthi militant group on ships traversing the corridor led the U.S. and U.K. to strike Houthi targets last week. The Iran-backed Houthis have since threatened to ratchet up their attacks on the Red Sea.

Over a dozen oil tankers have steered clear of the route, instead taking the longer path around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope, according to a Reuters tally. Oil giant Shell also suspended shipping on the route, The Wall Street Journal reported, while shipments of Qatari liquefied natural gas were paused for several days before resuming Tuesday.