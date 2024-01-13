Why maritime ships are signaling their Chinese identity in the Red Sea

Chinese-linked trade vessels passing through the Red Sea are advertising their ties to Beijing in an effort to avoid becoming a target for Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who have been attacking Western ships along one of the world’s most important global trade routes in protest of Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

The fear of being mistaken for a U.S. or U.K. ship isn’t unfounded: Houthi attacks have already accidentally targeted several vessels carrying Russian oil.

Publicly-available data obtained by Bloomberg found that at least five ships passing through the Red Sea this week changed their destination signal to messages like “all Chinese crew” or something similar. Ship destinations are normally entered manually by the crew and are then visible to almost anyone on the internet.

The ships’ decision to stress their Chinese identity underscores Beijing’s muted role in the Middle East conflict and its perceived neutrality by regional governments. While some analysts believe China’s lack of action to mitigate the crisis could benefit its own interests in the long run, others worry Beijing risks alienating economic partners in Africa and the Middle East.