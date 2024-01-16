How global and US media reacted to Trump’s blowout Iowa victory

Former President Donald Trump won decisively in Monday evening’s Iowa Republican caucuses, with more than 50% of the caucus votes. Ron DeSantis was around 30 points behind, with a narrow lead over Nikki Haley in third place. Business entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy dropped out of the race.

U.S. media outlets concluded that Trump’s blowout victory pointed to an inevitable Biden-Trump rematch, while Chinese state media opined that for all its “drama,” the result of the 2024 presidential elections was unlikely to positively impact U.S.-China relations.