Mozambique inaugurates new president as unrest grows

Daniel Chapo was sworn in as Mozambique’s president as opposition leaders threatened a “national strike” following months of protests over last year’s disputed election.

His first task will be to quell the widespread civil unrest that has left at least 300 people dead after clashes with police. Main opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane, who returned to Mozambique last week after going into self-imposed exile, has called for regular demonstrations in order to paralyze the government.

Chapo’s victory in a vote international observers said was beset by irregularities also raises questions over his legitimacy. Two of the main opposition parties boycotted Wednesday’s inauguration because they did not recognize him as the rightful winner. Analysts told Semafor that Mozambique was at growing risk of defaulting on its debt if political tensions persisted.