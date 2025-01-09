Mozambique’s default risk rises as unrest persists

Mozambique is at growing risk of defaulting on its debt as political tensions over last year’s disputed election were heightened with the return of opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane to Maputo on Thursday.

The country’s economy has been devastated by months of deadly protests leading to the shutdown of critical industries including a graphite mine in northern Mozambique operated by Australian firm Syrah Resources that counts Elon Musk’s Tesla among its clients. David Omojomolo, Africa economist at Capital Economics, told Semafor Africa there was an increasing risk of default as investors reacted negatively to the political uncertainty. “We expected a slowdown or contraction of economic growth in Q4 2024, and if the present conditions persist, stagnation or further contraction in the coming months,” he said.

The situation could also affect key gas projects, which are being counted on to attract foreign direct investment, including a $20 billion liquified natural gas project by TotalEnergies. Capital Economics warned in a recent note that the country “will almost certainly be heading for a sovereign default” if the plans are scrapped. The project, in the north of the country, has previously faced delays due to security concerns over a rebel insurgency in the region.

AD

Arriving at Maputo’s main airport after more than two months of exile, Mondlane said he was ready to take part in talks over October’s contested results. “I’m here in the flesh to say that if you want to negotiate... I’m here,” Mondlane told reporters.