China slams world leaders for congratulating Taiwan election winner

China on Monday criticized nations that congratulated the winner of Taiwan’s closely-watched presidential election, as the island state of Nauru broke off diplomatic ties with Taipei in favor of Beijing.

Vice President William Lai of the Democratic People’s Party (DPP) won Saturday’s vote, securing a historic third term for his party in a ballot framed as a battle between “democracy and autocracy.”

While the ruling party received warm congratulations from allies including the U.S. and U.K., China, which views Taiwan as a breakaway province, condemned their praise and was quick to dismiss the election result.