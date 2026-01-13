Events Email Briefings
Senate crypto bill moves forward but many issues still to solve

Jan 13, 2026, 4:59am EST
Mike Rounds
Aaron Schwartz/Reuters

There are some 48 hours until the Senate Banking Committee marks up cryptocurrency firms’ most-sought-after legislation — and about as many loose ends.

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., said he received bill text Monday afternoon that included an amendment proposing how to tackle stablecoin rewards, which are a holdup for some Republicans. But Rounds said he still needed to “find out what the players think,” while Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said he “still [has] some concerns.”

As for a bipartisan deal on ethics, Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said Democrats are still “proposing a ban on sponsoring, endorsing or issuing digital assets that applies to all federal employees” — likely a nonstarter for the Trump administration.

In sum, there are some “half a dozen” unresolved issues, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said leaving a closed-door meeting with other Democratic negotiators.

Still, it’s full steam ahead: “We have just bent over backwards to accommodate the concerns that have been raised,” Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., said. “So I hope we get a solid bipartisan vote.”

Eleanor Mueller
