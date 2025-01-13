Maduro rails against Western sanctions following inauguration

Venezuela said Western sanctions against it were a “desperate action” as President Nicolás Maduro tightened his grip on power.

US sanctions — which came a day after Maduro was inaugurated for a third term after winning a highly disputed election last year — include a $25 million reward for aiding in the arrest of the Venezuelan leader. Opposition leaders have vowed to fight on, albeit clandestinely due to the risk of arrest, El País reported.

Meanwhile an influential former president of Colombia, which borders Venezuela, called for his country to be used as a launchpad for a military intervention to “evict” Maduro, who remains in office largely on account of the army’s backing.