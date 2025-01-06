Biden meets Venezuelan opposition leader in final days of presidency

Outgoing US President Joe Biden is set to meet Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo González in Washington, DC.

González — whom the US recognized as the winner of Venezuela’s contested 2024 election — has vowed to return to Caracas after being forced into exile by incumbent President Nicolás Maduro, who claimed victory in the July poll.

González’s DC visit caps a tour of several Latin American countries; the opposition leader has sought to bolster support for his expected return ahead of Maduro’s inauguration later this week.

Some analysts remained skeptical of González’s chances, however: “I’d like to see democracy in Venezuela,” the editor of Americas Quarterly wrote on X. “But can’t shake [the] feeling that fear and apathy reign again on the Venezuelan street.”