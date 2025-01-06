Biden meets Venezuelan opposition leader in final days of presidency

The News
Outgoing US President Joe Biden is set to meet Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo González in Washington, DC.
González — whom the US recognized as the winner of Venezuela’s contested 2024 election — has vowed to return to Caracas after being forced into exile by incumbent President Nicolás Maduro, who claimed victory in the July poll.
González’s DC visit caps a tour of several Latin American countries; the opposition leader has sought to bolster support for his expected return ahead of Maduro’s inauguration later this week.
Some analysts remained skeptical of González’s chances, however: “I’d like to see democracy in Venezuela,” the editor of Americas Quarterly wrote on X. “But can’t shake [the] feeling that fear and apathy reign again on the Venezuelan street.”
SIGNALS
Despite heightened tension in Venezuela, major upheaval is unlikely
Opposition leader González’s US and Latin America tour is “unlikely” to hinder Nicolás Maduro from being sworn in again as president on Friday, El País noted, but tensions are rising: Maduro has mooted a $100,000 reward for information leading to González’s capture, and the opposition leader has vowed to return to Venezuela for the inauguration. Opposition figure María Corina Machado, meanwhile, has encouraged González’s supporters to protest during the inauguration, and Maduro has threatened they will “pay dearly.” Ultimately, Maduro’s crackdown on the opposition indicates that Venezuela is “about to become a full-blown dictatorship,” a Western diplomat in Caracas told The Economist.
Trump could significantly shift US approach to Venezuela
Incoming US President Donald Trump’s approach to Nicolás Maduro could rehash his first-term “maximum pressure” policy: Trump has appointed Marco Rubio — a known Venezuela “hawk” — as his Secretary of State. A complicating factor is that Venezuela is a major source of immigrants to the US — more than 5 million people left the country between 2019-2022 — and Trump has vowed to dramatically cut those numbers. To that end, Trump’s “special missions” appointee, Richard Grenell, may signal a more cautious approach. During Trump’s first term, Grenell had at least one diplomatic meeting with a senior Maduro official, and Trump’s Washington may ultimately be more open in a second term to “deploying carrots in addition to sticks,” Foreign Policy wrote.