Brazil's justice minister had to clarify he's not investigating Beyoncé for the riots

In remarks that were televised on CNN Brasil, Minister Flávio Dino mentioned whether or not there were political reasons to investigate "A, B, or C."

But in Portuguese, it sounded like he said "Beyoncé" — who, by the way, is very popular in Brazil. The clip quickly went viral in Brazil.

"I would like to clarify that there is not, nor will there be, any investigation into Beyoncé's participation in anti-democratic acts," he tweeted Friday.