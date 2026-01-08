Trump’s Hill honeymoon ends as Congress begins to stir

President Donald Trump’s honeymoon with the Republican Congress is officially over.

Trump was apoplectic on Thursday as five Senate Republicans joined Democrat Tim Kaine’s effort to restrain further US military action in Venezuela. He called for their defeat in future elections, saying “Republicans should be ashamed” of the quintet.

But that was hardly the only pushback Trump faced this week; 11 House Republicans voted with Democrats to advance their extension of expiring health care subsidies, while multiple GOP senators urged Trump to tame his calls for the US to take over Greenland.

The Senate also passed a resolution Thursday unanimously supporting the display of a plaque honoring police officers who responded to the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6. 2021, just two days after Trump’s White House said Capitol Police were “deliberately escalating tensions” that day.

The rebellion looks more sedate than in Trump’s first term, when then-Republican Sen. Bob Corker called the White House an “adult day care.”

Still, Thursday’s defections from Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky, Susan Collins of Maine, Todd Young of Indiana, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Josh Hawley of Missouri showed a Congress more willing to use its power than even two months ago, when only two of those Republicans backed a related resolution.

Trump’s volcanic response captured his frustrations over being challenged by his party. Senators not facing voters this year took a long view.

“I think he’s got a temper,” Paul told Semafor after the president’s outburst on the Venezuela vote. “It’s a position that was not directed at him — you can see how he might think it’s a personal affront to him — but I’ve been talking about this issue for decades.”

The new dynamic is unlikely to change as Trump enters his second year back in office. He’s facing a narrower House GOP majority and a bloc of Republican senators who are willing to vote their own way even if it risks his wrath. Even more of them worry about his administration’s positioning on Greenland and that even talking about seizing the country might hurt NATO in the long term.

Sens. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., hosted the Danish ambassador to the US for a Thursday meeting in the wake of Trump’s designs on Greenland. Wicker declared afterward that there are “great opportunities” to enhance cooperation with Denmark but “there’s no willingness on their part to negotiate for the purchase or change of title in their land, which they’ve had for so long. That’s their prerogative.”

Wicker voted against Kaine’s Venezuela resolution. But Kaine said Trump’s rhetoric on Greenland, Colombia, and Cuba, plus the prospect of a long-term US presence in Venezuela, “probably helped us succeed [with Republicans] where on a similar vote a couple months ago we didn’t.”