Former Reuters editor wrote confidential Pulitzer report

The Pulitzer Board, facing a lawsuit from Donald Trump over its Pulitzer Prize for stories on Russian election interference in 2016, based its decision to stand by that reporting on a confidential review — a review that Semafor has learned was written by former Reuters editor-in-chief Stephen Adler.

The New York Times and the Washington Post won a prize in 2018 for coverage of the Russian interference operation and “its connections to the Trump campaign.” In 2022, the now-president elect sued the board after it refused to retract the prize.

Now Adler’s review is at the heart of Trump’s attempt to literally relitigate media coverage of his 2016 election win in an Okeechobee, Florida, court.

AD

The Pulitzer Board had fought to keep Adler’s report and his identity secret, but confirmed his role after Adler disclosed it in response to a question from Semafor.

“The Pulitzer Board takes concerns about the Prizes very seriously. In the case of President-elect Trump’s challenge to the 2018 national reporting prizes, we chose an independent reviewer who is highly respected with impeccable credentials, unimpeachable integrity, and deep familiarity with the Pulitzer Prize standards and history,” the board said in a statement.

Adler was editor-in-chief of Businessweek and spent 16 years at The Wall Street Journal. He would be an obvious figure to conduct such a review because of his longtime focus on journalistic ethics, beginning at the Journal, where he taught a required ethics and standards course. Adler, who also has a degree from Harvard Law School, founded and leads the Ethics and Journalism Initiative at New York University’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute.