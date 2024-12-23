Trump relitigates Russia ‘collusion’: Can you sue a narrative?

There’s an unusual tradition in Florida courts: a judge deciding on a motion will sometimes ask each party to submit their own version of the ruling. Then, the judge will simply sign one. That’s how Judge Robert Pegg’s July ruling against 20 of America’s leading journalists imported the unusual capitalization that is part of the House Style of Trump lawsuits, in this case repeated, deadpan references to the “Russia Collusion Hoax.”

In the two years since it was filed, the defamation lawsuit has gone from a curiosity to a source of real concern in some of the country’s top newsrooms. On Sept. 30, 2021, President Donald Trump wrote to the Pulitzer Prize Board with an unusual demand. The former president asked the board to “strip” the 2018 national reporting prize from the Washington Post and New York Times, which had been honored for their “relentlessly reported coverage” of “Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and its connections to the Trump campaign, the President-elect’s transition team and his eventual administration,” according to the citation at the time of the award.

The then-former president added in black Sharpie under his signature: “P.S. Our country has been hurt so badly by this criminal scam. Please do the right thing.”

It wasn’t the first complaint about that award. In 2019, the Pulitzer board, a volunteer body of 20 of America’s best-regarded journalists, had quietly commissioned a review of the coverage, which concluded the reporting was fine. But the stakes felt higher this time.

“Because of his standing in America and the likelihood of this could turn to litigation, we thought we should, with an open mind, look at it all again,” a board member, the veteran AP editor John Daniszewski, later said, according to the transcript of his deposition.

The board launched a second review whose author and substance, like the first one, remain confidential. But it, likewise, found no flaws in reporting which preceded and then covered Robert Mueller’s investigation of those subjects, stories on subjects like Trump aide Michael Flynn’s conversation with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak about sanctions, and Donald Trump, Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer who claimed to have dirt on Hillary Clinton.

In November 2021, the board drafted a statement responding to Trump, according to Katherine Boo, the board member and investigative journalist who, with Daniszewski, took the lead on the project. (Daniszewski, Boo, and other board members declined to speak about the lawsuit, and their views and correspondence are drawn from depositions.) They sent the draft to the lawyers for Columbia University, which houses but does not run the Pulitzers, and then waited.

On May 31, 2022, Daniszewski sent then-Columbia President Lee Bollinger an impatient email: “We have a statement we wish to release, saying we have investigated his grievance thoroughly and we are denying his request to rescind the prizes,” he wrote. “We have held off with our answer because the counsel for Columbia wanted to review it. But we have not heard from them in some time despite repeated inquiries.”

Finally, on July 18, the Pulitzer Board released its statement: “The separate reviews converged in their conclusions: that no passages or headlines, contentions or assertions in any of the winning submissions were discredited by facts that emerged subsequent to the conferral of the prizes.” they wrote. “The 2018 Pulitzer Prizes in National Reporting stand.”

That statement is now the cause of action for the strangest and most interesting piece of litigation in President Donald Trump’s effort to literally relitigate the journalism of the last decade. And to be clear, I am not re-reporting or resuscitating any of the claims against Trump or his 2016 campaign here: I am reporting on this lawsuit that he filed, identifying himself as President Trump, which raises the issue of whether views that were, arguably and in the views of many, reasonable in 2018 could be found to be defamatory in 2022.