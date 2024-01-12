Ron DeSantis, Media Critic

URBANDALE, Iowa – Three days before the Iowa caucuses, Ron DeSantis, has picked a new foe — the “Praetorian Guard of the conservative media.” It was so thirsty for a Donald Trump win, he said, that it barely bothered to scrutinize him.

“They don’t hold him accountable because they’re worried about losing viewers, and they don’t want to have the ratings go down,” DeSantis told reporters on Friday, after thanking volunteers in a suburban campaign office. “That’s just that’s just the reality. That’s just the truth and I’m not complaining about it.”

The topic had been on his mind. On Thursday night, in another Des Moines suburb, DeSantis told his audience that “there’s as much fake news on the right as there is on the corporate press.” Republicans who’d seen conservative media as “the good guys,” he said, were viewing things too simplistically.

“It’s all a racket — they’re trying to get clicks, they’re trying to do all this stuff,” DeSantis said. To explain why, he paraphrased the philosopher Eric Hoffer: “Big causes start out as a movement, end up a business and degenerate into a racket. That’s just human nature.”

DeSantis has been critical of Trump and Nikki Haley all week, for avoiding crowd questions and impromptu press gaggles — hallmarks of his Iowa campaign. In Urbandale, asked why his criticisms of Trump weren’t sticking, the Florida governor suggested that pro-Trump outlets weren’t letting them stick.

“Donald Trump is not willing to debate because I think he wants to have kind of these pre-cooked forums like he had on Fox News the other night, where he’s not really asked any difficult questions, or confronted in any meaningful way,” DeSantis said. “You could be running: ‘Hey, he said this about Fauci.’ That could be running and they could be having big debates in the conservative media. That is not happening. People just act like he never said any of this stuff!”