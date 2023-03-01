“Non-Person” Donald Trump faces “soft ban” at Fox

Fox News

Donald Trump, who once dominated the Fox News broadcasts, is now running into a brick wall with what four members of his circle say is a “soft ban” from the top of the conservative news channel, as it rolls out the red carpet to even the low-profile rival candidates.

“Everyone knows that there’s this ‘soft ban’ or ‘silent ban,’” one source close to Trump told Semafor. “It’s certainly — however you want to say, quiet ban, soft ban, whatever it is — indicative of how the Murdochs feel about Trump in this particular moment.”

In recent months, 2024 Republican presidential hopefuls have been seen almost daily on the network, pitching themselves to its vast conservative audience. According to Media Matters' internal database of cable news appearances, Nikki Haley’s been featured on weekday Fox News shows seven times since announcing her presidential bid on February 14. Even the little known fund manager Vivek Ramawamy, who announced on February 21, has made four weekday appearances. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is widely expected to run, has been all over the network in recent days.

Trump hasn’t been on Fox News since announcing his presidential bid in November. His last weekday appearance on the network was in September with host Sean Hannity. During that interview, Trump said a president could declassify documents “by thinking about it.”

One Trump official told Semafor that the former president plans to push for appearances on the network in the coming months as the campaign ramps up.

But another Trump aide told Semafor that they’ve heard firsthand about the “soft ban” from people at Fox.

The aide said that some prime time hosts — who typically operate largely autonomously from the network’s leadership — have reached out in an effort to book the former president. But those appearances haven’t come to fruition.

“The understanding is that they’re [Fox] not to have Trump on for an interview, because the Murdochs have made it pretty clear they want to move on from Trump … Fox is showing that by not having him on,” a Republican operative familiar with Trump’s campaign added.

But his aides have found that it’s less strictly enforced on Fox’s website, where he’s often featured with exclusive articles — like when he welcomed Haley into the race or when he planned to visit Ohio after the train derailment.

Fox News did not respond to a request for comment from Semafor.