Ron DeSantis is building his own media

In August, a producer for “The View” emailed Ron DeSantis’ team hoping to book the Florida governor on the daytime talk show in the days before the midterm elections.

DeSantis declined the offer to chat with Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar. Instead, he sat down with Will Witt, the 26-year-old founder of the Florida Standard, a conservative website that launched just days earlier. The governor took the opportunity to complain about the mainstream media and tout his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, under the heading: “EXCLUSIVE: Governor Ron DeSantis and Will Witt Interview.”

Over the last year, DeSantis has given just a handful of interviews. Almost all of them have been with Fox News primetime or morning hosts or major conservative podcasters. But he’s also carved out time for the Florida Standard and a similar site called Florida’s Voice, which launched in 2021.

The publications offer an unfiltered platform for his message. And they’ve returned the favor of his attention with flattering coverage and headlines like “‘Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival’: DeSantis Launching Book to Detail ‘Battle-Tested’ Victory Plan for the U.S.”; “DeSantis-Endorsed School Board Candidates March to Victory”; and “Casey DeSantis: ‘I Am a Testament That God is Great and God is Good, and Hope is Alive.’”

Witt, who built a following as a young conservative pundit with the nonprofit video producer PragerU, told Semafor that the publication has been well received in the governor’s office and in Republican political circles in the state.

“It's so nice when you have someone who recognizes what you're doing and really appreciates it,” he said.

One person with knowledge of the Florida Standard’s backing told Semafor it was the brainchild of pro-DeSantis donors in Florida, who wanted to start a right-of-center publication to push back against what they saw as unfair legacy media coverage of the governor. Wilt told Semafor that the company is for-profit and will rely on advertising and sponsorships, many of which he brings in himself through his notoriety on the right.

He declined to say who owns the site.

The Standard’s more well-established rival, Florida’s Voice, is partially backed by Alfie Oakes, the MAGA grocery store king of Southwest Florida, who has appeared on the publication’s podcasts and advertises on the site.