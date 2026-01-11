Chinese AI leaders warn the US’ lead is widening

Some of China’s top minds in artificial intelligence publicly warned that the superpower has only a slim chance of catching up to the US in tech.

Officials from Alibaba, Tencent, and Zhipu cautioned that despite the global hype surrounding Chinese AI — two Chinese AI unicorns went public last week — the sector is too stretched and lacks the resources to rival American giants OpenAI and Anthropic.

They cited US export controls on chips as constraints on innovation; one China tech analyst suggested the tech leaders were trying to lobby Beijing to allow purchases of powerful Nvidia H200 chips.

China is reportedly poised to approve the imports, despite a top-down push for technology self-sufficiency.