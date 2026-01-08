Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Chinese AI unicorns go public

Jan 8, 2026, 5:34pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Executives from Zhipu AI, Shanghai Iluvatar CoreX and Shenzhen Edge Medical attend a listing ceremony in Hong Kong
Kane Wu/Reuters

The public trading debuts of two Chinese AI unicorns this week reflect the hype surrounding the sector as Beijing looks to rival the US’ leading tech startups.

Zhipu became the first of China’s “AI tigers” to go public Thursday, and MiniMax starts trading in Hong Kong Friday. Both run much slimmer operations than their Silicon Valley competitors: Zhipu’s chairman expects US peers to be forced into a price war as Chinese AI companies expand globally at lower price points. The company — seen as a challenger to OpenAI — cares less about profitability than proliferation, Bloomberg wrote.

2026 is expected to be a big year for Hong Kong tech IPOs as Chinese authorities fast-track AI and chip listings.

J.D. Capelouto
AD