Meta ends fact-checking program on Facebook and Instagram

Meta is ending its fact-checking program, the company said on Tuesday, replacing it with a system similar to X’s Community Notes, which relies on users to flag misinformation.

In a video announcing the new policy, which relaxes restrictions on free speech, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the fact-checking system had “reached a point where it’s just too many mistakes and too much censorship.” He also noted that recent elections “feel like a cultural tipping point towards once again prioritizing speech.”

The move comes as Meta looks to build ties with the incoming Trump administration. The organization this week appointed Dana White, CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship and a staunch Trump ally, to its board, and replaced the head of its global policy team, a former center-left UK politician, with a prominent Republican.