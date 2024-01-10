Houthi situation in the Red Sea worsens as US shoots down missiles

U.S. and British forces shot down 21 missiles and drones fired by Yemen’s Houthis on Tuesday, intercepting one of the largest attacks by the rebel group yet.

The projectiles from the Iran-backed group targeted an area of the Red Sea where there were “dozens” of shipping vessels, U.S. officials said.

While no one was injured in the latest barrage, the attack could lead more companies to leave the trade-heavy shipping route through the Suez Canal for safer, but much longer and more expensive routes.

The U.S. has deployed warships to the Red Sea as part of an operation to deter the Houthi attacks and protect a key commercial shipping lane. However, many countries remain apprehensive about joining, fearing a beefed-up naval presence could exacerbate tensions in a Middle East already on-edge over a possible region-wide war.