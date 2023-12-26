US-led Red Sea task force in trouble as countries hesitate to join

The U.S.-led task force to protect commercial ships from increasing Houthi attacks in the Red Sea is facing challenges with American allies and Arab nations reluctant to join the maritime alliance over fears of expanding the Israel-Hamas war.

The shipping lane is critical for the global economy, seeing around 12% of global trade pass through the strait every year. But the Iran-backed militia has escalated attacks on vessels passing through the Red Sea, targeting those that they believe are Israel-bound and threatening global maritime trade.

The Pentagon has said that at least 20 countries are part of Operation Prosperity Guardian, but some nations have not confirmed their participation and others have resisted joining the U.S.-led effort, Reuters reported.