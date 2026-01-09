Events Email Briefings
Trump rallies oil firms for Venezuela investments

Jan 9, 2026, 6:35am EST
Crude oil drips from a valve at an oil well operated by Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA.
Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo/Reuters

US President Donald Trump will today aim to convince top energy executives to increase investment in Venezuela’s oil industry as he fights off opposition in Washington over his use of the military in the country.

The White House talks with representatives of companies, including Chevron and Exxon Mobil, are part of wide-ranging US efforts to expand control over crude production in Venezuela. It is a tough sell: Venezuela has the world’s largest stated oil reserves, but increasing output is rife with challenges.

Trump credited Caracas’ cooperation over oil for warding off further attacks, but he also faces growing domestic criticism, including from Republicans: Five GOP senators sided with Democrats to advance a resolution curbing Trump’s use of the military there.

A chart showing Venezuela’s oil production and exports to the US.
