Trump rallies oil firms for Venezuela investments

US President Donald Trump will today aim to convince top energy executives to increase investment in Venezuela’s oil industry as he fights off opposition in Washington over his use of the military in the country.

The White House talks with representatives of companies, including Chevron and Exxon Mobil, are part of wide-ranging US efforts to expand control over crude production in Venezuela. It is a tough sell: Venezuela has the world’s largest stated oil reserves, but increasing output is rife with challenges.

Trump credited Caracas’ cooperation over oil for warding off further attacks, but he also faces growing domestic criticism, including from Republicans: Five GOP senators sided with Democrats to advance a resolution curbing Trump’s use of the military there.