Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Mining giants Glencore, Rio Tinto revive merger talks

Jan 9, 2026, 6:41am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Mining vehicles operate at the blocks three and four of the Simandou mine, run by RioTinto.
Luc Gnago/File Photo/Reuters

Glencore and Rio Tinto revived merger talks that would create the world’s largest mining company, as global demand surges for metals and minerals key to the energy transition and AI infrastructure buildout.

Negotiations between the pair collapsed in 2024, but have taken on renewed momentum after a recent deal combining Anglo American and Canada’s Teck Resources, the Financial Times noted, putting pressure on other mining giants to scale up to better access crucial minerals.

Copper prices in particular have surged to record highs in recent weeks as analysts warn of a looming supply shortfall: Copper is a necessary component for the huge wave of electrification being planned across much of the world.

A chart showing Glencore and Rio Tinto’s stock performance.
Prashant Rao
AD