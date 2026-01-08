The copper boom is just getting started

Copper is a conflict mineral of the future, an indispensable building block for critical technologies that has long been taken for granted but that will play an increasingly central role in US trade relations with China and Latin America—where most of the world’s copper production and processing capacity are located. The S&P study stresses that copper can’t be obtained at the necessary volumes or timelines through recycling or new mining alone. A 2022 S&P report pegged copper demand even higher, reaching above 50 million tons annually by 2040, but that was based on a “net zero” scenario in which renewable energy and EV use expand faster than they currently are. Even under the current pace of adoption, copper demand will still likely grow at least 1 million tons per year up to 2040, the new report found. Filling that need is a diplomatic challenge at least as much as an engineering one, with critical steps of the supply chain spread around the globe.

AD

US President Donald Trump’s recent escalation in saber-rattling toward mineral-rich Greenland — whose deposits of copper are likely significant but remain underexplored — shows the administration’s willingness to exercise force to expand US access to raw materials. But taking minerals by force may close off access to other pieces of the supply puzzle by further ratcheting up protectionism on the part of other powers.

And it’s clear that an integrated global market is necessary for sufficient copper to get to where it is most needed. The US urgently needs to catch up to China on copper processing capability, which invading Greenland won’t help address: The US has only two functioning smelters, while China has dozens (which help to keep their costs low through the use of cheap renewable electricity, as well as plentiful supplies of heavily polluting coal). Saudi Arabia is also rapidly building out its copper refining capacity.

So for copper, the only path forward is through trade. “If we think it will be solved for the US by investment in the US, we’re never going to get there,” said Carlos Pascual, S&P Global’s senior vice president for geopolitics and international affairs.