Taiwan braces for an unpredictable election, as young voters want change

Taiwan is bracing itself for one of the most consequential and unusually unpredictable presidential elections since its first democratic ballot in 1996.

With President Tsai Ing-wen stepping down this May due to a two-term limit, her deputy, William Lai, is fighting to keep the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in power. Lai is running a tight race against Hou Yu-ih of the Kuomintang (KMT), the island’s nationalist opposition party, and Ko Wen-je, the founder of the center-left Taiwan People’s Party, who is attracting young voters.

The two frontrunners, Lai and Hou, staged weekend election rallies in a city near Taipei, with Lai — whose party firmly opposes reunification with Beijing — calling for the strengthening of Taiwan’s national defenses, and Hou, by contrast, slamming calls for “Taiwan independence” as provocative and warmongering.

Self-ruled Taiwan is viewed by China as a breakaway province that will eventually come back under Beijing’s control.