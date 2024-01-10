Negotiators inch closer to a Child Tax Credit deal

House and Senate tax writers are closing in on an agreement to expand the Child Tax Credit in return for extending and restoring some popular tax benefits for businesses.

“We’ve made a substantial kind of progress. We’ve already prevailed on a crucial issue, which is that there’s going to be equal treatment for working families with business,” Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore. told Semafor.

Wyden said he believed that Jan. 29 — the start of tax filing season — amounted to a deadline to have the changes reach President Biden’s desk. He plans to brief Senate Finance Committee Democrats on the latest in the tax negotiations on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Wyden met to discuss the potential deal with House Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith, R-Mo., and Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Mike Crapo, R-Idaho. “Things are progressing really, really well,” Smith told reporters.

A person briefed on the talks said the total cost of the package is likely to range between $50-to-$80 billion, though they added that negotiations were ongoing and the amount wasn’t final. Democrats are looking to expand the Child Tax Credit by bumping up the portion that families can receive as a cash payment if they don’t owe any more money to the IRS. (Currently, only $1,600 of the $2,000-per-child credit can be claimed as cash).

Republicans are focused on renewing a host of valuable deductions touted as good for business investment. Some likely provisions include extending rules that let companies deduct the cost of capital expenses immediately, instead of spreading them over years, and restoring the ability for businesses to immediately write off research and development spending. Many Democrats back these measures as well, which have also attracted the support of conservative groups like Americans for Tax Reform and the National Taxpayers Union.