Duolingo cuts contractors as it further embraces AI

Duolingo, the popular language-learning app known for its green owl mascot, is cutting about 10% of its contractor workforce as it replaces some human labor with artificial intelligence.

”We just no longer need as many people to do the type of work some of these contractors were doing,” a spokesperson told Bloomberg. The company confirmed the cuts to Semafor, saying that humans will still review AI outputs for accuracy, and that it would be an “oversimplification” to say that AI is the sole reason for the reduction in jobs.