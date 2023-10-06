Why Walmart thinks AI won’t cut jobs

Thanks to AI tools, a backroom employee at a Walmart supercenter now spends two-thirds less time figuring out whether a product inside a box is needed on store shelves.

What used to require a manual scan of every single package is now done by a smartphone app, which uses augmented reality to scan a wall of boxes and immediately tell a worker whether they contain items that are out of stock.

Walmart, the largest U.S. private sector employer, has a growing arsenal of AI software that its 1.6 million employees use. It could provide a case study in how AI might affect workers, at least in the short term.

Despite the AI-powered boost in efficiency, the company’s Secaucus, N.J. store — one of the top 20 in the company for product volume — still employs about the same number of people as it did before the tech was rolled out, the company said during a tour of the 190,000-square-foot superstore this week.

Walmart and its labor policies are closely watched; most recently, it reduced the starting pay for some roles like personal shoppers and people who stock shelves, which are some of the jobs that increasingly utilize AI. In January, Walmart increased its hourly minimum wage from $12 to $14.