The White House’s Greenland problem starts growing on Capitol Hill

Greenland is becoming a problem for the White House with the GOP Congress.

As President Donald Trump’s administration refuses to rule out the use of the military to assert US control of the Danish territory, Republicans are more urgently warning his advisers to tamp down their rhetoric toward Greenland.

Even as most Republicans praise the president’s ouster of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro amid criticism from longtime US allies, some in the party worry that Trump’s intensifying interest in taking Greenland could harm the US’ standing in NATO. As Europe conveys its harsh disapproval, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters Wednesday he would meet with Danish officials next week but declined to offer further details.

Ahead of that meeting, Republicans are hoping to see the administration cool down the way it talks about Greenland. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s Tuesday statement that “utilizing the US military is always an option at the commander-in-chief’s disposal” undercut lawmakers who had laughed off Trump’s remarks about taking the island.

Asked if the administration should stop reminding its allies that Trump could use the US military in Greenland, Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., said “sure, they should,” adding that “we need to not threaten a peaceful nation that’s an ally where we have a military base already.”

“Every time the administration brings up its desire to have Greenland, I just don’t understand it. We’re dealing here with Denmark, which is a NATO ally, and it makes no sense to me for the United States to be talking about somehow taking control of Greenland,” Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, told Semafor.

Even buying the country, as some in the administration have suggested, “doesn’t make sense to me either,” Collins said. And Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said she hates the administration’s rhetoric about buying Greenland or seizing the country: “I don’t use the word hate very often, but I think that it is very, very unsettling.”

“Threats and intimidation by U.S. officials over American ownership of Greenland are as unseemly as they are counterproductive,” said Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, the party’s former Senate leader. He called military force there “an especially catastrophic act of strategic self-harm to America and its global influence.”



Privately, some close to Trump are skeptical he’ll actually go with military action in Greenland. But Denmark is clearly rattled. One House Republican staffer described the country as “livid” and told Semafor that “every time this goes on the news, the ambassador emails everyone and complains and comes and does meetings and yells at us.”