Trump faces widespread backlash over Greenland threats

Jan 8, 2026, 6:26am EST
Greenland’s flag in Nuuk.
Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

US President Donald Trump’s threats to annex Greenland are sparking backlash among allies. His secretary of state will meet with Denmark’s and Greenland’s leaders over the issue soon.

Internationally, the UK — usually keen to maintain warm relations with Trump — said the island should decide its own future, and joined other European nations in saying Greenland “belongs to its people.”

US Republicans also voiced concern, with several telling Semafor that the administration should tamp down its rhetoric.

The campaign is, perhaps unsurprisingly, creating a problem between lawmakers and the Danish ambassador: One House staffer said that every time the Greenland issue comes up, the diplomat “emails everyone and complains and comes and does meetings and yells at us.”

Tom Chivers
