Nvidia CEO unveils new tools at CES, setting stage for advanced robotics

The Consumer Electronics Show, which for years has been rather sleepy in terms of big announcements, got a gift from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang earlier this week when he announced the company’s new gaming GPU and other AI-related products.

It was Huang’s comments on robotics that were the most revealing. He announced a new, open-source tool called Cosmos that can generate lifelike training data for robotics. He said it will reduce the cost of developing self-driving car technology, which he predicted will be the first multitrillion-dollar robotics market. Nvidia is partnering with Toyota to provide an autonomous driving operating system.