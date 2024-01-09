Border bill may delayed by stubborn sticking point

Perhaps it should be called Schrödinger’s border deal, simultaneously alive or dead.

Only a day after expressing optimism that Senate negotiators could present legislative text on border enforcement to dislodge more Ukraine aid this week, Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla. abruptly reversed his prediction and said he thought the timeline would slip to next week.

“We’ve got a couple of issues that I thought were resolved that are not resolved,” Lankford told Semafor, mentioning the administration’s parole authority as a key sticking point in the months-long bipartisan negotiations. Parole empowers the federal government to temporarily admit certain immigrants into the US under humanitarian grounds.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who’s usually reluctant to share details of the closely-held talks, didn’t challenge the idea that parole remains an obstacle to a deal.

“The set of open issues are much narrower than they were when we saw each other last, but there’s still work to be done,” he told Semafor, adding there’s been “progress.”

Murphy didn’t want to predict when a bill would be unveiled. “My plan is to get [legislative] text as quickly as we can,” he said.