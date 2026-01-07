Washington ups threats to buy or take Greenland

US leaders stepped up pressure to annex Greenland, raising the prospect of using financial or military means to take control of the Danish territory.

The various remarks by the White House press secretary and the US secretary of state, as well as several lawmakers, came after European leaders voiced solidarity with Copenhagen, which has sought to repel US demands.

Washington’s campaign, on the heels of its shock ousting of Venezuela’s leader, illustrates a stark geopolitical shift: Where once the US was at least the rhetorical backer of a liberal, rules-based international order, the world is now one “that is governed by strength, that is governed by force, that is governed by power,” a senior Trump administration aide told CNN.