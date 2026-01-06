Congress starts to take Trump’s interest in Greenland more seriously

Most members of Congress didn’t take President Donald Trump too seriously when he talked about controlling Greenland — until the US ousted the leader of Venezuela.

Now, just as the Danish government delivers a warning that Trump would risk unraveling NATO if he acts against their territory, lawmakers in both parties are starting to view Trump’s interest in Greenland as more than idle tough talk.

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., said expanding the US’ role in Greenland “makes a lot of strategic sense,” adding that it could take the form of the Danish-controlled island aligning more formally with Washington or even becoming a US territory.

“I don’t know that anybody’s talking about taking over, but I do think pursuing it makes a lot of sense,” Schmitt said, describing Greenland as part of the Trump administration’s foreign policy focus on the Western Hemisphere.

AD

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., a leading Trump critic, said that “I was amongst those who thought it was counterproductive to even pretend to take him seriously about Greenland,” but that after the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, “I think you have to reassess… you have to take him seriously after what just happened.”

It’s all part of a political challenge that Republicans and Democrats alike have faced for a decade now: how much to read into Trump’s offhand comments about huge issues. But Trump’s comment, days after Maduro’s ouster, that “we need Greenland” has started to strike some of his allies as deliberate enough to merit engagement.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, a NATO supporter, advised that the US work with its fellow alliance member as “good partners to Denmark.”

And Greenland isn’t the only more geopolitically complex territory that Trump has set his sights on since removing Maduro from power.

As he deadpanned on Sunday that Denmark had added a dog sled to help protect Greenland, the president also made similar remarks aimed at unseating the leaders of Cuba, Colombia, and Iran.

AD

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., co-chair of the Senate NATO Observer Group, said those comments reflected “horrible timing” after the successful ouster of Maduro: “It’s like a wish list of US satellites. It just doesn’t make sense.”