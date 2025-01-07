Meta hires Trump ally UFC CEO

Facebook’s parent company Meta appointed Dana White, CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship and an ally of US President-elect Donald Trump, to its board.

It is part of a wave of changes across Big Tech apparently intended to mend fences with Trump ahead of his inauguration: Meta’s president for global affairs Nick Clegg will be replaced by prominent Republican Joel Kaplan, Semafor first reported, while CEO Mark Zuckerberg donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration fund and had dinner with the president-elect at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

The CEOs of Amazon, Apple, and OpenAI have also made contributions to the inauguration. White has known Trump for decades, the BBC reported, and has firm views on online censorship: He said “People can say whatever they want” after a UFC fighter made apparently anti-LGBT remarks.