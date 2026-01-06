Events Email Briefings
Semafor World Economy

Nvidia speeds up chip release as AI competition intensifies

Liz Hoffman
Liz Hoffman
Business & Finance editor
Jan 6, 2026, 12:57pm EST
BusinessTechnologyNorth America
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks during a Nvidia keynote address at CES 2026, an annual consumer electronics trade show, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 5, 2026.
Steve Marcus/Reuters
The News

Is there any stopping Nvidia? CEO Jensen Huang previewed the company’s next generation of chips sooner than expected, telling crowds at the CES conference in Las Vegas that “everyone is trying to get to the next frontier” of AI. The Vera Rubin chip — named, a bit ominously, after the astronomer who proved the existence of dark matter — can do more computing with less power than its predecessor. (Stocks of companies that make cooling technology for data centers promptly fell.) Nvidia also announced it would offer its chips and software to self-driving carmakers, with Mercedes-Benz as its anchor customer.

Know More

Pulling forward production schedules — Nvidia usually unveils its latest model at a spring developer conference — and courting new kinds of customers show the escalating competition in AI, as Google’s TPU chips have found takers including Meta. The faster arrival of new models will also add to anxieties about the residual value of old ones, which underpin huge swaths of the AI economy (and CoreWeave’s entire business model). As Semafor’s Reed Albergotti noted just last week in a list that predicted a major autonomous vehicle announcement, “whatever you’re guessing about the tech industry in 2026, it will likely undershoot our next crazy year.”

