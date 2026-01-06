Nvidia speeds up chip release as AI competition intensifies

Is there any stopping Nvidia? CEO Jensen Huang previewed the company’s next generation of chips sooner than expected, telling crowds at the CES conference in Las Vegas that “everyone is trying to get to the next frontier” of AI. The Vera Rubin chip — named, a bit ominously, after the astronomer who proved the existence of dark matter — can do more computing with less power than its predecessor. (Stocks of companies that make cooling technology for data centers promptly fell.) Nvidia also announced it would offer its chips and software to self-driving carmakers, with Mercedes-Benz as its anchor customer.