Congress returns to familiar health care stalemate

The House could vote as soon as this week on a three-year extension of enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies after enough Republicans helped Democrats force a vote.

If lawmakers advance the proposal, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told NBC on Sunday he thinks “the votes exist to pass it in the Senate.”

But Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer sounded notably less optimistic: “When [Republicans’] two leaders say they’re not going to extend the premiums for a day, let alone the three years that we wanted to do, they’re just in a hole,” he told ABC, citing GOP demands “to privatize the whole thing” and “add more anti-choice provisions.”

Indeed, the abortion restrictions of the Hyde amendment could render a deal impossible.

Still, senators in both parties discussed a possible compromise over the holidays and could meet in person as soon as today.