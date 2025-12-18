Events Email Briefings
US House to vote on Democratic health care proposal

Dec 18, 2025, 5:27am EST
Mike Johnson
Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

The House will take up Democrats’ proposal to extend enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies for three years in January after frustrated moderate Republicans helped force a vote.

Supporters hope the revolt, which sparked GOP criticism of Speaker Mike Johnson, could shake loose a Senate health care deal.

“It won’t pass the Senate as it is,” said Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., who recently voted for the same plan. “But it could be a vehicle … that gives us an opportunity to work on something — get onto it, have an open amendment process.”

Senate Appropriations Chair Susan Collins, R-Maine, called it “certainly a boost.”

Odds of House passage are high: Four Republicans were able to sign the discharge petition and more signaled their support.

“People were thinking [they] had their fingers crossed under the table that they could get that vote,” Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis., said.

Bicameral talks are already happening: Senators attended a Problem Solvers Caucus meeting Wednesday.

Eleanor Mueller
