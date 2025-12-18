US House to vote on Democratic health care proposal

The House will take up Democrats’ proposal to extend enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies for three years in January after frustrated moderate Republicans helped force a vote.

Supporters hope the revolt, which sparked GOP criticism of Speaker Mike Johnson, could shake loose a Senate health care deal.

“It won’t pass the Senate as it is,” said Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., who recently voted for the same plan. “But it could be a vehicle … that gives us an opportunity to work on something — get onto it, have an open amendment process.”

Senate Appropriations Chair Susan Collins, R-Maine, called it “certainly a boost.”

Odds of House passage are high: Four Republicans were able to sign the discharge petition and more signaled their support.

“People were thinking [they] had their fingers crossed under the table that they could get that vote,” Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis., said.

Bicameral talks are already happening: Senators attended a Problem Solvers Caucus meeting Wednesday.