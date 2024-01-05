OpenAI’s new app store could democratize AI and set up a clash with Apple

After several delays, OpenAI’s GPT store — where people will be able to share and monetize customized versions of ChatGPT — will officially launch next week. The project was postponed late last year, in part due to the uncertainty caused by the firing and rehiring of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

The move is already being compared to the launch of Apple’s App Store in 2008, which allowed a wave of developers to create apps within Apple’s ecosystem. It may be the start of OpenAI’s transition from offering ChatGPT as its core product to becoming a platform service that others build applications on top of.