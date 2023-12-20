How less, not more, data, could help journalism

The first experiment was simple: Collect the half-dozen scoops that Semafor’s Liz Hoffman has broken on investment firm 777 Partners and build a bot that answers questions only based on those stories. The idea was to mimic a newsroom tool for reporters that need to get quick summaries of the work their colleagues are working on.

Sure, they could read all the stories themselves (or call Liz), but why not just query a bot for specific information they need? The stories don’t list a CEO for the company, it had a good sense of what I was looking for here:

You don’t have to take the bot’s word for it; it offers citations that deep link to the source documents. That makes it an impressive search engine that “understands” context.

AD

Imagine building a system across a newsroom that allowed reporters and editors to rummage through their published stories — or notes. Sure, you’d want them to double-check anything the bot told them; but you expect they’d do that from a Google search or if they read it in Wikipedia, too. This just helps them be more efficient.

The second experiment was to see if I could make a bot that would mimic a human conversation about a news story — an Alexa or Siri for news, but with much more capability. I took the same set of 777 Partners stories, but added prompts that asked it to answer as if it was talking to an acquaintance over a meal. (I tried asking it to talk as if it was conversing with a friend over a drink, but the language got too salty too quickly.)

The output was pretty good: It stuck to the facts, but in a much more casual tone — and most importantly — just gave me the information I needed when I asked, “what’s up with 777 Partners?” It spit out a quick summary of what had transpired over the stories so far; I asked whether any activity was illegal, and it told me about various probes into the company, as well as a denial from 777 Partners. I threw it a curveball by asking if I should worry about my investment portfolio, and it replied:

Which isn’t bad, even if none of that was in Liz’s pieces. That information certainly wouldn’t have explicitly been in any regular story, but it may in fact be the main angle a reader is concerned about. Why shouldn’t we find a way to let them explore that question?

The third experiment involved a completely different set of documents — the Trans Journalists Association style and coverage guide. (Digression: I’m on the board of the TJA, and I happen to think they have a really good set of guidelines for covering the increasingly fraught debate over trans issues.) Style guides are really helpful documents for newsrooms to ensure consistency of language as well as help journalists understand complex topics. (The AP, for example, has a great new style guide on covering AI.) The problem is that they’re usually long, few people read them in any detail, and good luck remembering all the nuances when you’re on deadline.

So I wanted to see if I could build a tool that could quickly offer the newsroom’s agreed-upon guidance to a reporter on deadline. For example:

It’s not exactly what the TJA says, but the gist is pretty close. It handled more complex questions, such as how to refer to a source who doesn’t want to be identified as trans, and so on. And again, it provides citations so reporters can check the actual text.