China’s BYD to overtake Tesla as world’s biggest electric vehicle seller

European car manufacturers look on nervously

Sources: The Guardian, Euractiv

European manufacturers are predicted to lose out on over $7bn a year in lost profits by 2030 due to the rise of Chinese-made EVs. Renault’s CEO recently said that Chinese EV makers are “a generation ahead of us.” China’s EV exports have risen by a staggering 851% over the past three years, mainly to Europe. The EU is weighing how to respond, and has started an investigation into Chinese government subsidies to EV makers to assess whether to impose stricter tariffs on the growing number of Chinese EVs entering Europe. European car manufacturers are divided on the question of tariffs, with the German car industry warning that China could retaliate with trade restrictions of its own, Euractiv reported.