Republicans say they’re closer to a deal, but it may not be enough to make Kevin McCarthy speaker

REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Kevin McCarthy appeared to be making progress towards a deal with at least some opponents of his speakership on Thursday night, even as 20 Republicans voted him down on the House’s seventh, eighth, ninth, tenth, and eleventh ballots.

In a a sign that members wanted more time to talk, the House voted just after 8 PM to adjourn until noon tomorrow which required support from the holdouts.

“I think we’re getting closer” Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio told reporters as they staked out meetings.

“This is gonna be a nice evening, eventually," Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., who was helping lead talks on McCarthy's behalf, said. "Just a question of when."

McCarthy can’t afford to lose more than four votes. His opponents are calling for changes that would give them more influence over committees and allow any one member to call for a vote to remove the speaker at any time, among other demands.

Republican holdouts crisscrossed in and out of negotiation sessions led by McCarthy lieutenants throughout the day, growing more tight-lipped about details as the day wore on.

By the evening, “no” vote Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C. said he was reviewing a n offer from leadership in writing that would give members 72 hours to review legislation and address his calls for a vote on term limits, among other provisions.

“It's changes that we wanted," Norman said after leaving Rep. Tom Emmer's, R-Minn. office, where talks were taking place. “Now, we’ve got a lot more that we have to get to. This is round one and it’s on paper, which is a good thing.”