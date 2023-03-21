Western scholars are worried China just got harder to study. Here's why

One of China's top research portals will reportedly restrict foreign researchers from accessing its databases in the coming weeks, sparking worry among academics that studying China is about to become significantly more difficult.

The University of California, San Diego, told graduates, students, and academics in an email that they would lose access to five databases provided via China National Knowledge Infrastructure (CNKI) starting April 1 because CNKI was required to "conduct assessments in compliance with the law." Officials said they were unaware when access would be reinstituted.

Several students and academics at other institutions have reported receiving similar communications.