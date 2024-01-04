Nikki Haley’s next challenge: Managing expectations

With two weeks to go until the Iowa caucus, presidential candidates are fine-tuning their messaging, blitzing the state with appearances and ads, and — in Nikki Haley’s case — setting some clear expectations for the next few months.

“We know Trump is going to win the caucus in Iowa. That’s just a given,” New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, who endorsed Haley in December, told a crowd in the state on Wednesday. But he also said that Haley would “shock everyone in Iowa with a strong second,” before winning New Hampshire outright and forcing a “one-on-one” race with Trump.

Haley has spent the past several months focusing not just on Iowa, as her opponent Ron DeSantis has, but on all of the early voting states. The goal? To “get as many votes as possible” in both Iowa and New Hampshire, according to Mark Harris, who serves as lead strategist for the pro-Haley SFA Fund Inc. super PAC.

AD

“Ron set the bar of winning [Iowa], and right now, I think it’s a fight for second between us and him,” Harris told reporters on a press call Wednesday. “I think it’s very possible we get there, we’re working on it. I’m encouraged by the direction that we’re headed. But we don’t have to do that. Ron has to come in first. He set that bar — we have not set that bar for Iowa or New Hampshire.”

Haley’s orbit believes a strong showing in Iowa — or even eking out a second place finish “with a little luck,” as Harris put it — would propel her into New Hampshire, where multiple polls have indicated she’s inching closer to Trump. Haley’s rise in that state has been somewhat blunted by Chris Christie, who has solely focused on New Hampshire and has faced calls to withdraw in an effort to help Haley — but with or without his support, her supporters remain confident that they’ll come out of the state looking strong.